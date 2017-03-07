New US Travel Ban Not to Affect Australia-US Refugee Deal - Turnbull

"No, the President has agreed to honour, continue with, the arrangements entered into with his predecessor," Turnbull told reporters, speaking about the potential impact of the reinstated travel ban on the deal between Washington and Canberra, as cited by The Sydney Morning Herald.
In November 2016, former Trump's predecessor Barack Obama and Turnbull concluded a one-time deal to resettle refugees, detained in Australian processing centers on the Manus Island in Papua New Guinea and Nauru in the South Pacific.
Australia puts refugees coming to the country to offshore detention camps, while processing their application for asylum. This immigration policy has been criticized by different right groups especially after revelations of large-scale human rights violations at the offshore facilities by media in 2016.
