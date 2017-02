© AFP 2016/ Jordan FOURACRE / AFPTV Australia Plane Crash Kills Four Americans - US State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — State officials confirmed no more injuries or causalities as a result of the incident that occurred nearly 1 p.m. on Tuesday, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted that the pilot apparently tried to land the plan when he lost control and hit the condominium. Following the collision, the building caught fire, but all its residents were evacuated promptly.

The media added that the FAA has not determined the cause of the crash yet and will continue the investigation.