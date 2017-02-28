Trump's Spy Chief Pick Wants Probe of Russia’s Alleged Meddling in US Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Coats called for probe of Russia's alleged meddling in the election during the confirmation hearing.
"I think this is something that needs to be investigated and addressed," Coats stated.
The Russian government denied any role in hacking Democratic targets to sway the US election to Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of the Obama administration.
The National Intelligence Director nominee noted that he has not yet been briefed on the classified part of the investigation.
At present, the US Senate committees on intelligence, foreign relations and the judiciary are conducting separate probes of the Russian hacking charges.
Coats, a former senator from the US state of Indiana, served on the Intelligence Committee during his time in office.
The Director of National Intelligence is a cabinet-level position that oversees the 16-member US Intelligence Community and the national intelligence program.
Coates needs a simple majority vote in the Senate to be confirmed for the position.
If they can afford to spend any more time polishing this old turd of a story, they are either overmanned or short of proper work to do. Probably both. And whatever the outcome, no-one on either side of the argument is going to change their mind about this.
