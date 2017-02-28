Register
00:20 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Senator Dan Coats speaking to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower, in New York. (File)

    Trump's Spy Chief Pick Wants Probe of Russia’s Alleged Meddling in US Election

    © AFP 2016/ Bryan R. Smith
    US
    Get short URL
    219831

    Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election should be probed, President Donald Trump’s nominee for National Intelligence Director Dan Coats stated on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Coats called for probe of Russia's alleged meddling in the election during the confirmation hearing.

    "I think this is something that needs to be investigated and addressed," Coats stated.

    The Russian government denied any role in hacking Democratic targets to sway the US election to Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of the Obama administration.

    US Senator Dan Coats speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Bryan R. Smith
    'A Hardline and Resolved Negotiator': What is Known So Far About Trump's Pick for US National Intelligence Director
    Asked whether he will cooperate with the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into alleged Russian election hacking, including by turning over all requested IC cables, intelligence products and other materials to the Committee as promptly as possible, Coats said, "I think it’s our responsibility to provide you access to all what you mentioned."

    The National Intelligence Director nominee noted that he has not yet been briefed on the classified part of the investigation.

    At present, the US Senate committees on intelligence, foreign relations and the judiciary are conducting separate probes of the Russian hacking charges.

    Coats, a former senator from the US state of Indiana, served on the Intelligence Committee during his time in office.

    The Director of National Intelligence is a cabinet-level position that oversees the 16-member US Intelligence Community and the national intelligence program.

    Coates needs a simple majority vote in the Senate to be confirmed for the position.

    Related:

    ‘Russian Hackers Again’: Twitter Has a Field Day After Oscar Ceremony Mixup
    West Counters Sputnik, RT by Accusing Moscow of Hacking - Russian Official
    The Hackers Strike Back! Stephen Fry Exposes Russian Meddling at BAFTA
    Tags:
    meddling, intelligence, election, Dan Coats, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Medvezhonok
      If they can afford to spend any more time polishing this old turd of a story, they are either overmanned or short of proper work to do. Probably both. And whatever the outcome, no-one on either side of the argument is going to change their mind about this.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok