19:22 GMT +307 January 2017
    US Senator Dan Coats speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (File)

    Trump Announces Former Indiana Senator as Spy Chief Nominee

    111050

    US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday officially nominated former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as his national intelligence director.

    This file photo taken on June 02, 2015, shows Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson addressing the World Gas Conference in Paris
    US Senator: Secretary of State Nominee Tillerson Willing to Release Tax Returns
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Coats previously served in both chambers of the US Congress, including as a member of the Senate’s Armed Services and Select Intelligence committees.

    "Dan has clearly demonstrated the deep subject matter expertise and sound judgment required to lead our intelligence community," Trump said in a statement, as cited by Politico news website. "If confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, he will provide unwavering leadership that the entire intelligence community can respect, and will spearhead my administration’s ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm."

    The current director of national intelligence, James Clapper, announced in November that he will be resigning the post effective January 20, the day Trump is to be sworn in as president.

      jas
      Nothing against Mr. Coats, but a babbling toddler in diapers would be an improvement over Clapper.

      Obama has some miserable choices for these positions. An immediate positive effect should occur as they leave their positions. It will be most refreshing and needed.
