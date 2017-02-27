Trump Says No Special Prosecutor Needed for Probe Into Alleged Russia Links

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — When asked if there should be a special prosecutor on Russia, Trump mouthed the word "no" to a group of healthcare executives seated with him, according to a press pool report.

The US House Intelligence Committee did not find any evidence so far proving that Trump’s advisers had any contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 US presidential campaign, Committee Chair Devin Nunes said earlier in the day.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais No Evidence of Trump Team's Ties With Russia - US House Intel Committee Chair

On Sunday, Republican Congressman Darrell Issa said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should step side in favor of a special prosecutor, citing the attorney general's involvement in the presidential campaign.

On Friday, a White House official told reporters he did not believe there was a current investigation into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia, but he could not be sure.

Several US Senate committees are conducting separate probes into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 vote, a claim Moscow has denied. Lawmakers from both parties have called for an independent investigation into the election.