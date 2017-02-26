US Border Agency Chief Calls to Relax Admission Rules to Meet Hiring Goal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The February 17 memo by CBP Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, obtained by the Foreign Policy news magazine, said changes were urgently needed to increase the number of border patrol agents to 26,370 from the current 19,627.

The internal plans suggested waiving the mandatory lie-detector test for some applicants with good police and military background, as well as easing background checks and entrance exams to streamline the hiring process.

Current and former Department of Homeland Security officials, who were familiarized with the plans, warned this could lead to increased corruption within the ranks of CBP frontline personnel, who are often targeted by drug-trafficking cartels. Foreign Policy said in some cases polygraph tests helped detect applicants sent in to infiltrate the agency.

Speaking with the outlet on Saturday, McAleenan admitted his agency faced headwinds in delivering on Trump’s executive order on boosting border protections, but stressed DHS Secretary John Kelly had made it clear they would not lower hiring standards.