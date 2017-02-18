US-Mexico Wall Useful If Equipped With Electronic Monitors - Official

© AP Photo/ Christian Torres Over 1,500 Mexicans Protest on US Border Against Trump's Wall Plan

MUNICH (Sputnik) — He also added that fencing could be useful in some places because it closed routes for illegal smuggling. In other areas, however, "fencing is a waste because you have a river, for example, and it doesn't really add anything."

"I think it will be useful but not a big wall across the entire border. I think we usefully can add some fencing but I think they are talking about electronic sensors, radars — everything that allows to detect illegal crossing. It has got to be the right mix," Chertoff, who is also the executive chairman of the Chertoff Group advisory firm, said.

Trump ordered the initiation of the process to build the wall on the US-Mexican border in late January, an idea he put forth during his election campaign and that has since drawn much criticism.

According to media reports, over 1,500 Mexicans staged a peaceful protest in the border town of Ciudad Juarez, which is separated by fencing from its US neighbor city El Paso, against the wall on Friday.