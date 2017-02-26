Dozens Injured as Car Plows Into Parade Crowd in New Orleans

Officials say 28 were injured in the incident, and 21 taken to local hospitals. The youngest victim was just three years old, according to reports.

"Initial reports show so far about a dozen people are in critical condition," police spokeswoman Ambria Washington said, the Daily Star reports. "That number could increase as the investigation is ongoing."

The incident occurred as the parade began to pass through the intersection of Carrollton Avenue and Orleans Street, witnesses said. It is unclear if it was a deliberate attack as some witnesses describe the driver of the gray truck that careened into onlookers as seeming "drunk" and "out of it."

Police chief Michael Harrison said one person had been taken into custody and was being investigated for drunk driving, the Guardian reports. Police do not believe terrorism was a motivation for the incident.

The parade is part of the run up to the city's huge annual Mardi Gras celebration.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW