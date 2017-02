WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Gore sold his 215,437 shares of Apple at nearly $136.72 per share in a transaction that occurred earlier this week, the SEC document revealed on Friday, a grand total of $29.4 million.

Gore joined the company's board of directors in 2003 choosing Apple Inc. as his first private sector board to serve on. Back then, Gore was allowed to buy 59,000 Apple shares for $7.475 each and given the right to sell them at any time.

Apple closed up 0.1 percent to 136.66 on the stock market on Friday, after it hit a high of 137.48 the day before.