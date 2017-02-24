Trump Announces Putting In 'Massive' Budget Request for 'Beloved' US Military

"We are also putting in a massive budget request for our beloved military," Trump said.
"And we will be substantially upgrading all of our military, all of our military, offensive, defensive, everything — bigger and better and stronger than ever before."
He did not specify the year when the military budget will be boosted.
In January, Trump issued an executive order instructing his administration’s budget director to work closely with Defense Secretary James Mattis to ensure adequate funding for a major modernization program of the US military.
The US military has been hit by automatic cuts under a sequester, or hard cap on funding agreement passed by the Republican-controlled Congress and approved by then-President Barack Obama in the Budget Control Act of 2011.
Trump repeatedly pledged during his 2016 election campaign to ensure that funding for the US military was removed from the sequester process and re-established on a more secure and expanded basis.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So the budget has been too small the times before? And who has been messing with the US before? As long as anyone can remember, it is the US who is messing with all the rest.
md74