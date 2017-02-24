Register
24 February 2017
    US Army soldiers representing units participating in the the Anaconda-16 military exercise, attend the opening ceremony, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 6, 2016.

    Trump Announces Putting In 'Massive' Budget Request for 'Beloved' US Military

    US
    President Donald Trump announced in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday the White House is putting in a request for a significant budget for the US military.

    Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he presides over a military parade during Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    US Military More Important Than Balanced Budget, Trump Says
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump added that hopefully the United States will never have to use its military, "but nobody is going to mess with us, folks, nobody."

    "We are also putting in a massive budget request for our beloved military," Trump said.

    "And we will be substantially upgrading all of our military, all of our military, offensive, defensive, everything — bigger and better and stronger than ever before."

    He did not specify the year when the military budget will be boosted.

    In January, Trump issued an executive order instructing his administration’s budget director to work closely with Defense Secretary James Mattis to ensure adequate funding for a major modernization program of the US military.

    US soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at the M1A2 Abrams battle tank during a military exercise at the Gaiziunu Training Range in Pabrade some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, April 9, 2015
    Forget Russia! This is the Real Threat to US and Its 'Gargantuan' Military Budget
    In the order, Trump instructed Mattis to cooperate with the Office of Management and Budget chief to prepare an expanded proposed armed forces budget for fiscal year 2018 to ensure reliable and adequate funding for all expansion and modernization programs that military reviews are expected to recommend.

    The US military has been hit by automatic cuts under a sequester, or hard cap on funding agreement passed by the Republican-controlled Congress and approved by then-President Barack Obama in the Budget Control Act of 2011.

    Trump repeatedly pledged during his 2016 election campaign to ensure that funding for the US military was removed from the sequester process and re-established on a more secure and expanded basis.

      md74
      So the budget has been too small the times before? And who has been messing with the US before? As long as anyone can remember, it is the US who is messing with all the rest.
    Ok