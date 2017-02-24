Register
05:03 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Homeland Security ICE

    Trump, Kelly Contradict Each Other on Use of US Military in Deportations

    © AP Photo/ LM Otero, FILE
    US
    Get short URL
    6208 0 0

    US President Donald Trump referred to the effort to deport undocumented immigrants as “a military operation” just a few hours before Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stated that there would be “no, repeat, no, use of military force in immigration operations.”

    According to Kelly, speaking from Mexico City where he joined Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to meet with top Mexican officials, the US will conduct immigration operations “systematically.” The retired general said the US would do things “in an organized way, in a results-oriented way, in an operational way, in a human dignity way.”

    People stand on the steps of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices in New York, U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Keith Bedford
    Trump Immigration Plan ‘Step Towards Mass Deportation’ - US Lawmaker

    Trump, however, expressed himself in a starkly different manner. “It’s a military operation, because what has been allowed to come into our country, when you see gang violence…and all of the things--much of that is people that are here illegally. And they’re rough and they’re tough.” Trump remarked that the US is “getting really bad dudes out of this country” at “a rate that nobody’s ever seen before,” which sounded, to many, a lot like a formula for mass deportation. 

    Secretary Kelly, charged with carrying out the immigration operations, however, emphasized that military force would be absent from the process. Further, “no mass deportation” orders would be given to border patrol agents, Kelly noted. 

    Mexico City has not taken kindly to Trump’s statements. Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Wednesday that he wished to “make it clear, in the most emphatic way, that the Mexican government and the people of Mexico do not have to accept measures unilaterally imposed on a government by another government.”

    The trend of Mexican governments acquiescing to Washington, beginning in the 1930s may not continue much longer, according to Sputnik Radio host Brian Becker, in a recent episode of Loud & Clear. Mexico, with the tenth-largest population in the world, would surely have public opinion weigh in on how the Mexican government should negotiate with the US, he suggested.

    US Police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Trump Tells US Police to Report Illegal Immigrant Gang Members to DHS for Deportation

    "They’re rising up all over Mexico," James Cockroft, founder of the Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity, said during a Loud & Clear interview. "The real threat [to Trump policies] is people rising up in Mexico and the United States," he said, foreshadowing what he suggests will be "spontaneous resistance movements, led, in many cases, by women."

    ​"Governments in Latin America are pretty tense now with the deterioration, or the ostensible deterioration, in US-Mexico relations," said Cockroft, adding that "it involves possible military intervention."

    Mexican Interior Minister Osorio Chong said, "we have expressed our concern about the increase of deportations." Policies pursued by the Trump administration, "might be hurtful for Mexicans,” Chong said. He pointed out that Mexico is worried about potential human rights violations by the US government, and that the US has "a long way to go" to "overcome the negative feelings that are prevailing now."

    Following the meeting, Secretary of State Tillerson remarked that it is natural that "two strong sovereign countries from time to time will have differences." The top US diplomat added that the meetings were "very productive" and that "we listened closely and carefully to each other as we respectfully and patiently raised our respective concerns."

    Related:

    Trump Immigration Plan ‘Step Towards Mass Deportation’ - US Lawmaker
    Iran’s Foreign Minister Slams Trump’s Immigration Ban
    Trump Contradicts Immigration Agency, Says Raids Fulfill Campaign Promises
    Immigration Activists and Police Clash in Arizona; the FCC Under Trump
    Judge Who Halted Trump Immigration Executive Order 'Went Rogue'
    Tags:
    deportaion, immigration, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Luis Videgaray, Osorio Chong, James Cockroft, John Kelly, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      The illegals have no rights under the US constitution ....... the US has every right to deport illegals .......... it's a privilege to be a US citizen and not a RIGHT to be one.......... the US has the legal right to deny or refuse anyone from entering the country.........so Mexico has no position to dictate what they feel the illegals should be treated !

      Also the reasons why the libtarts fight for the illegals is because they need their votes in future elections !
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      I disagree that ILLEGALS have no RIGHTS .
      They actually DO. Specially on human rights. They MUST be treated within international norms.

      However, they have no right top demand to enter or stay in U.S. That's different.

      Now sending all illegals into their port of entry as a deportation, I do NOT know that it is a viable way. And could be lost in court.
      You actually infringement to laws. Specially the other countries sovereignty.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Everything that is coming out of the mouth of Mexico, makes them sound like a first-rate third world country. May I suggest that the remedy for stupid thinking is somewhere along the Yellow Brick Road?
    • Reply
      avatar
      motherland101
      I see Sputnik also doesn't know how to interpret Trump statements. You don't take him literally
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok