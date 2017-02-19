Register
    Gen. James Mattis, the former head of U.S. Central Command

    What's Wrong With 'Mad Dog' Mattis' 'Position of Strength' Remark on Russia

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    US
    777952

    Pentagon's chief James "Mad Dog" Mattis said that the United States would talk to Russia from a "position of strength." According to experts, his statement is ambiguous and indicates differences between the Trump administration and the warmongering wing of the Washington establishment.

    US Secretary of Defence James Mattis delivers a speech during a press conference following the NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at NATO headquarter in Brussels
    © AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Mattis on Russian Defense Minister's Remark: 'NATO Has Always Stood for Military Strength'
    United States Defense Secretary James Mattis declined to comment on the statement by his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that attempts to build dialogue with Russia from a position of strength is counterproductive.

    Mattis underscored that NATO has always stood for military power and protection of democratic states.

    "I have no need to respond to the Russian statement at all. NATO has always stood for military strength and protection of the democracies and the freedoms we intend to pass on to our children," Mattis said.

    On Wednesday, during a NATO defense ministerial meeting, Mattis underscored that Washington is committed to restoring cooperation with Moscow but will negotiate from a "position of strength."

    Moscow sights
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    US Should Respect Russia as Major Power - Ex-Homeland Security Chief
    In response, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said: "We are ready to restore cooperation with the Pentagon. However attempts to build dialogue from a position of strength with regard to Russia are futile."

    According to Sergei Sudakov, a political analyst and a professor at the Academy of Military Sciences, Mattis’ remark on Russia should be considered in more than one dimension.

    "A military solution is always the simplest solution. But it is more than meets the eye. In fact, Mattis said that the deterrence policy towards Russia should be continued. By saying that that, he sent a signal to Trump that US military spending should be increased. Read between the lines: the goal of having tensions with Russia is to receive money to make the country [the US] stronger," Sudakov told Radio Sputnik.

    At the same time, according to the analyst, the US is unlikely to resort to real actions since Washington understands the outcome.

    "A position of strength means that one side can impose its will on the other side and the other side accepts it. The current situation is that a nuclear power wants to impose its terms on another nuclear power. I guess that Mattis was a bit overreacting. But that was only rhetoric aimed to increase Pentagon’s budget. It is impossible to talk to a nuclear power from a position of strength. Negotiations and partnership ties are needed. I think Mattis knows that," Sudakov pointed out.

    NATO and US flags wave in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    NATO 'Remains Fundamental Bedrock for US, Transatlantic Community' - Mattis
    According to Grigoriy Tischenko, a senior analyst at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Mattis’ words followed the logic of the current situation around the White House.

    "His ambiguous statement was a tribute to keeping tensions between Washington and Moscow. It added to the recent events in the White House, including the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn and Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s statement on Crime. All of them are like links in a chain. The hawks are increasing pressure on Trump and he and his team have to make such statement, in a bid to ease the tensions," Tischenko said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

      md74
      the mad puppy talking tough while begging for money from its so called allies.
    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      ["A position of strength means that one side can impose its will on the other side and the other side accepts it. The current situation is that a nuclear power wants to impose its terms on another nuclear power. I guess that Mattis was a bit overreacting.]

      No! That's NOT what it means. The "positions of strength" statement is the negotiating tactic according to the game theory rules, where tit-for-tat was often the best strategy. So far, Putin gave Trump a "credit" where, he did not respond to the Obama sanctions; but Trump still has to deliver something on that.

      Actually, this is a generational issue. What he's saying is that he's an old fart, from the "position of strength" days and can only play a [zero-sum-game] with Russia.

      That's necessary because there is another generation right after his, that would do anything necessary to appease Russia, to avoid Nuclear War. So, he's simply saying that he is not going to negotiate with Russia from a 1 + 1 = 10+ doing business perspective; but instead a 2-dimensional (trust/betray) zero-sum game theory matrix of either tit-for-tat, or some other alternative, if there is any other?
    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      Mattis is part of the Trump administration, therefore his words cannot be somehow at odds with the policy of the Trump administration. He would look like an idiot in the US if he did not state the words "position of strength". The alternative would be taken by opponents as being a position of weakness. He is simply carrying on the rhetoric of all US administrations. And from the Russian side, Shoigu is saying what he has to say also. So there is no change in any rhetoric, nor can there be until some action occurs. Trump said throughout his campaign that he wants to strengthen the US military. It is part of the economic rebuilding of the US.
    • Reply
      avatar
      PaleRider
      With Bolton being one of the 4 interested and will be interviewed for the US NSAdvisor, and recent statements at the UN, and from Trump, I am becoming less and less optimistic about improving US and RF working relationships, still waiting for a definitive move but discouraged thus far.
    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      I long for the days when you can go back and forth between the US and Russia with impunity, getting the full investment payout available from the massive comparative advantages there, from both states being cut-off from each other for so long; and having such diametrically opposed aggregate demand curves between them.
    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      What is most surprising is how patient VV-Putin is being with Trump and giving him so much time to react, while still being so friendly and negotiable.

      The agenda to push with Trump is business and profits. If not for him personally, at least for both Corporate America, and small businesses in the United States.

      Russia can create 100 times more jobs for the US, than Trump could ever dream of, if we started up a massive bi-lateral trading agreement, and promoted doing business with Russia in the US. The Consumer Products business with Russia would be much more profitable than the Military War business could ever be.
