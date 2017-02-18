Secret Service Launches Probe After Trump’s Motorcade Hit by Unidentified Object

© AP Photo/ Paul A. Hebert/Invision Pamela Anderson Presents Melania Trump With a Russian Eco-Fur Coat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The object, which may have been a rock, was thrown at the motorcade on Friday when Trump was going from the Palm Beach International Airport to the Mar-a-Lago resort, a press pool report cited by Politico said.

"The Secret Service can confirm that an object appears to have been thrown at the motorcade this afternoon," the Friday statement says, as quoted by Politico, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

Two items were reportedly collected and taken away by a Palm Beach police crime scene unit after the incident.

Trump has been in Florida for several weeks, staying at his Palm Beach retreat Mar-a-Lago. There he held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

