Secret Service Launches Probe After Trump’s Motorcade Hit by Unidentified Object

"The Secret Service can confirm that an object appears to have been thrown at the motorcade this afternoon," the Friday statement says, as quoted by Politico, adding that an investigation is currently underway.
Two items were reportedly collected and taken away by a Palm Beach police crime scene unit after the incident.
Trump has been in Florida for several weeks, staying at his Palm Beach retreat Mar-a-Lago. There he held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)