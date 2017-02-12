Trump, Abe Continue Talks During ‘Relaxing’ Game of Golf in Palm Beach

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump discussed a wide range of issues while golfing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Palm Beach retreat Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

​The White House released a statement saying the heads of state had a "relaxing and productive" day at Trump’s golf course where they continued the talks on a "wide range of subjects" that they will continue discussing at a dinner this evening.

Prime Minister Abe arrived in the United States on Thursday for his first meeting with Trump since the US real-estate mogul was inaugurated on January 20.