Trump, Abe Continue Talks During ‘Relaxing’ Game of Golf in Palm Beach

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump discussed a wide range of issues while golfing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Palm Beach retreat Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
The White House released a statement saying the heads of state had a "relaxing and productive" day at Trump’s golf course where they continued the talks on a "wide range of subjects" that they will continue discussing at a dinner this evening.
Prime Minister Abe arrived in the United States on Thursday for his first meeting with Trump since the US real-estate mogul was inaugurated on January 20.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Japan produces Quality !! The Japanize culture of hard work and innovation will be a beacon for all indusrial based economies in the future. Trump is very aware of this.
2007harleydavidsonsg