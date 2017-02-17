Six White House Staffers Dismissed After Failing FBI Background Checks - Reports

© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster FBI Has No Plans to Pursue Charges Against Flynn Over Talks With Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The staffers were fired and several of them "walked out of the building by security" on Wednesday after they failed to pass SF86, a Questionnaire for National Security Positions for security clearance, Politico news website reported referring to the sources familiar with the situation.

The intensive background check included such questions on such personal topics as substance use, credit score and others.

Trump’s director of scheduling, Caroline Wiles, reportedly resigned before completing the background check. Sources close to Wiles, who was appointed deputy assistant secretary before Trump’s inauguration in January, say she is expected to get another job in the US Treasury.

Wiles is a daughter of Susan Wiles, Trump’s Florida campaign director and former chief of staff to Governor Rick Scott.

The news comes after the resignation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn after media reported based on illegal leaks of classified information that he had misled senior US officials about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.

During a meeting with the FBI interviewers, Flynn denied any discussions of sanctions with Kislyak. However, when the FBI agents asked him whether he was sure in his answer, Flynn said that he did not remember, CNN reported Thursday. If Flynn had lied in his January 24 interview with the FBI, he would be in legal trouble since such a violation is a felony offense, according to media reports.