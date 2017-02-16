Trump: Reports of New Russian Missile Won't Harm US Ability to Work With Moscow

© AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais Trump: Reports of Aides Contacting Russian Intelligence 'Joke'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked whether the recent developments will damage bilateral relations and undermine the US ability to work with Russia, Trump said, "No."

On Tuesday, US media reported citing officials that US authorities detected a Russian ship in the international waters off the east coast of the United States.

US media also reported Tuesday that Russia deployed ground-based nuclear cruise missiles in purported violation of the Russia-US agreement that prohibits the development, testing or fielding of ground-based cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

Earlier on Tuesday, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik that the US media reports on alleged Russia's violation of the INF could not be taken seriously, since the accusations were baseless and no evidence or facts had been provided with.

US Defense Department spokesperson Michelle Baldanza said on Tuesday that Pentagon was concerned about several incidents by multiple Russian aircraft in the Black Sea near the destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) on Friday.

Spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that there were no incidents involving Russian military planes flying near a US destroyer in the Black Sea on February 10