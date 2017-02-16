Register
00:08 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

    Trump: Reports of New Russian Missile Won't Harm US Ability to Work With Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    0 33750

    A Russian spy ship allegedly detected off the US eastern coast, a newly deployed Russian cruise missile and Russian military airplanes flying near a US destroyer in the Black Sea will not damage Washington’s efforts to build relations with Moscow, US President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Thursday.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais
    Trump: Reports of Aides Contacting Russian Intelligence 'Joke'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked whether the recent developments will damage bilateral relations and undermine the US ability to work with Russia, Trump said, "No."

    On Tuesday, US media reported citing officials that US authorities detected a Russian ship in the international waters off the east coast of the United States.

    US media also reported Tuesday that Russia deployed ground-based nuclear cruise missiles in purported violation of the Russia-US agreement that prohibits the development, testing or fielding of ground-based cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

    Earlier on Tuesday, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik that the US media reports on alleged Russia's violation of the INF could not be taken seriously, since the accusations were baseless and no evidence or facts had been provided with.

    US Defense Department spokesperson Michelle Baldanza said on Tuesday that Pentagon was concerned about several incidents by multiple Russian aircraft in the Black Sea near the destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) on Friday.

    Spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that there were no incidents involving Russian military planes flying near a US destroyer in the Black Sea on February 10

    Related:

    US Congressmen Release Guide Helping Navigate Trump's 'Gag Orders'
    Trump Turning to 'Old Allies' in Major Shift in US Policy in Middle East
    Yellen Says Trump Should Focus on Long-Term Growth Objectives, Will Help
    Tags:
    treaty, INF, cruise missile, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok