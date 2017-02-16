Congress Seeks Intel Briefing on Alleged Russian Influence on US Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two lawmakers requested to see un-redacted transcripts of any intercepted conversations between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian officials that took place before President Donald Trump entered office on January 20.

"[W]e request a comprehensive intelligence briefing on Russia by February 28, 2017," Pelosi and Adam Schiff, another Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, wrote in the letter.

The news comes after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn stepped down on Monday amid reports about leaked information that he misled Trump administration officials about engaging in conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States in December.

Flynn did not concede any wrongdoing in his resignation letter, saying that he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian ambassador.

The reports claimed Flynn talked to Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak about anti-Russia sanctions prior to Trump being inaugurated on January 20.