Register
10:29 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Currency Manipulation: 'China Has a Lot of Tools to Retaliate Against the US'

    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    US
    Get short URL
    0 51 0 0

    The European Union is preparing a legal challenge against US President Donald Trump over his border tax proposal. His controversial plan would enable US authorities to levy a tax on US imports. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with David Dollar, a former US Treasury Cina expert now at the Brookings Institution.

    David Dollar said that the issue was coming from Congressional Republicans, particularly those in the House of Representatives, who are looking at a corporate tax reform.

    Right After Trump's Win, China Starts 'Delicate Game of Outstripping US' in Asia
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, Pool
    US China Experts Give Trump Contradictory Advice on How to 'Deal With' Beijing
    “They are talking about lowering the rate [of the corporate tax] widening the base and having border adjustment. I think we are going to have problems with this at the World Trade Organization. It is still at a formulation stage though, so we shouldn’t get too excited about that,” David Dollar noted.

    If the Republicans in Congress manage to pass Trump’s controversial plan, this would possibly be the largest trade shakeup of the past century.

    “Suppose the US imposes a 20 percent tax. In theory, the US dollar should appreciate and it won’t have as much effect on trade as many people think. But it’s hard to be sanguine about that because a 20 percent appreciation of the dollar would have a huge effect on asset prices. Many poor countries, which borrow in dollars would start transferring wealth from Americans to foreigners,” Dollar observed.

    He described Trump’s planned text reform as “hugely controversial” and said that it would hardly be passed by Congress.

    There has been a lot of talk in mass media that the Trump Administration is now taking a softer approach to dealing with China.

    “During his campaign Trump called China ‘a currency manipulator from day one.’ He is no longer saying that. He also spoke about a 45 percent import tariffing of Chinese goods, but he didn’t do that. And still, the proposed tax reform is really a big deal and it is something that countries like China would feel pretty unhappy with,” David Dollar said.

    He added that the idea [of raising the corporate tax] against the practice of currency manipulation and price dumping, mainly by China, has been around for quite some time now and was essentially proposed by the Democratic Party.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    China Makes Representation to US for Targeting Local Companies by Iran Sanctions
    “You have to say it in a legal sense what a fair value of a currency is really all about. But this will be very hard to agree on.”

    When asked if China was prepared to respond to this, Dollar said that he though Beijing was considering different levels of response.

    “Each time the US takes some protectionist measures, the Chinese retaliate proportionally. So if the US does a trade thing, China does the same.”

    He said that China’s response could vary from modest, like for example, it could stop buying soy beans from the US and switch to Brazil,  to big-time, like slashing the import of US motor vehicles, aircraft, machinery, etc.

    “China is a big player in the world and has a lot of tools to retaliate against the US,” said.

    According to experts, the case of the proposed corporate tax reform, which is likely to be brought before the WTO, could potentially become one of the biggest trade disputes of the century. The reports about a mounting lawsuit come after Chinese regulators began examining President Trump’s possible economic protectionism measures.

    Meanwhile the White House considers a new way to discourage China from undervaluing the yuan. Under the new plan the US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be able to designate currency manipulation as an unfair subsidy.

    The new law would diplomatically refer to any country employing this practice, so China would not be singled out as was proposed before.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US China Experts Give Trump Contradictory Advice on How to 'Deal With' Beijing
    Trump Adviser Says Not Expecting US-China Trade War
    Tags:
    controversial plan, proposed hike, corporate tax rates, retaliation, Brookings Institution, US Congress, World Trade Organization (WTO), Wilbur Ross, David Dollar, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok