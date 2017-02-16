Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.

    US Intelligence Withholding Sensitive Information From Trump for Fears of Leaks

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US intelligence officers are holding back sensitive information from US President Donald Trump because they are concerned the information may be leaked or compromised, the Wall Street Journal reported citing current and former officials familiar with the situation.

    Donald Trump
    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    Trump Russian Intelligence Memo Claims Came From US-Russian Business Group Head
    PORTLAND (Sputnik) — According to the WSJ, the officials' decision to keep information from Trump shows the broad mistrust between the intelligence committee and the president over the Trump Administration's alleged ties to the Russian government.

    "I've talked with people in the intelligence community that do have concerns about the White House, about the president, and I think those concerns take a number of forms," ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was quoted by the news outlet as saying on Wednesday.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Trump accused intelligence agencies of leaking information to undermine him.

    On Monday, Trump requested his national security adviser, Mike Flynn, to resign after Flynn had misinformed his notion of conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump had assumed his office.

    Trump on Wednesday attacked the intelligence agencies and the news media blaming them for Flynn's situation.

    "The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!" Trump said in a tweet.

    ​On Wednesday, US lawmakers have called for the release of transcripts of Flynn's conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and to find out if Trump was aware of or had any hand in Flynn's conversations with the Russian diplomat.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      taka2net
      Создание информационной волны,that is,Wavy attack.i will not come in this site.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      These are acts of sedition that are occurring, a coup by Democrats and their supporters. Arrests should be made. DJT is POTUS, but too many refuse to accept it. The Democratic Party should be listed as a terrorist organization.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      Trmpz is not the leader ... others are and uS citizens are happy with that stance ... LOL
    • Reply
      danielmartin516
      The master leaker are afraid of Trump leaking info?? Now this one must take the grand prize of idiocy!
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      Wow ! This can only mean one thing, Trump is a dead man walking - the dis is simply unbelievable, its actually TREASON at the highest levels of the intelligence services??!! Is Obama orchestrating the show??
    • Reply
      avatar
      jasin reply todanielmartin516(Show commentHide comment)
      danielmartin516, Yes. The same people who are leaking information to the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal are concerned about national security and leaks of classified information. I hope they are all tried and convicted of sedition and treason, and if it is traced back to Obama, him too.
    Show new comments (0)

