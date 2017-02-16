US Intelligence Withholding Sensitive Information From Trump for Fears of Leaks

"I've talked with people in the intelligence community that do have concerns about the White House, about the president, and I think those concerns take a number of forms," ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was quoted by the news outlet as saying on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump accused intelligence agencies of leaking information to undermine him.
On Monday, Trump requested his national security adviser, Mike Flynn, to resign after Flynn had misinformed his notion of conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump had assumed his office.
Trump on Wednesday attacked the intelligence agencies and the news media blaming them for Flynn's situation.
"The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!" Trump said in a tweet.
The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 февраля 2017 г.
On Wednesday, US lawmakers have called for the release of transcripts of Flynn's conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and to find out if Trump was aware of or had any hand in Flynn's conversations with the Russian diplomat.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Создание информационной волны,that is,Wavy attack.i will not come in this site. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These are acts of sedition that are occurring, a coup by Democrats and their supporters. Arrests should be made. DJT is POTUS, but too many refuse to accept it. The Democratic Party should be listed as a terrorist organization. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trmpz is not the leader ... others are and uS citizens are happy with that stance ... LOL Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The master leaker are afraid of Trump leaking info?? Now this one must take the grand prize of idiocy! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wow ! This can only mean one thing, Trump is a dead man walking - the dis is simply unbelievable, its actually TREASON at the highest levels of the intelligence services??!! Is Obama orchestrating the show?? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete danielmartin516, Yes. The same people who are leaking information to the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal are concerned about national security and leaks of classified information. I hope they are all tried and convicted of sedition and treason, and if it is traced back to Obama, him too.
taka2net
jas
ViTran
danielmartin516
Drain the swamp
jasin reply todanielmartin516(Show commentHide comment)