US Intelligence Withholding Sensitive Information From Trump for Fears of Leaks

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — According to the WSJ, the officials' decision to keep information from Trump shows the broad mistrust between the intelligence committee and the president over the Trump Administration's alleged ties to the Russian government.

"I've talked with people in the intelligence community that do have concerns about the White House, about the president, and I think those concerns take a number of forms," ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was quoted by the news outlet as saying on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump accused intelligence agencies of leaking information to undermine him.

On Monday, Trump requested his national security adviser, Mike Flynn, to resign after Flynn had misinformed his notion of conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump had assumed his office.

Trump on Wednesday attacked the intelligence agencies and the news media blaming them for Flynn's situation.

"The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!" Trump said in a tweet.

​On Wednesday, US lawmakers have called for the release of transcripts of Flynn's conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and to find out if Trump was aware of or had any hand in Flynn's conversations with the Russian diplomat.