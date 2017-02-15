Reports on Trump Team-Russia Intelligence Contacts Sign of Games in US - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, The New York Times newspaper reported, pointing at phone records and intercepted calls, that members of Trump’s presidential campaign and several associates contacted Russian intelligence services and members of the government.
"The issue is what this proves yet again, what we spoke of before. Intra-US bargaining, games are taking place. You can call it anything you want," Zakharova told a briefing.
He has been calling for a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.
After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.
