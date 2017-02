© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US Senate Confirms Steve Mnuchin as Secretary of Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In January, Donald Trump selected Dr. David Shulkin as his nominee for the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

On Monday, Schulkin was confirmed with a unanimous vote of 100-0.

Prior to confirmation, Trump said Shulkin will be able to turn around the much criticized Department.

Shulkin previously served as the Undersecretary for Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs.