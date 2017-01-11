Trump Nominates David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Dr. David Shulkin as his nominee for the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, a press release from the Trump transition team said on Wednesday.

"Today, President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intention to nominate Dr. David J. Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs," the release stated.

Shulkin currently serves as the Undersecretary for Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump is quoted in the release as saying Shulkin will be able to turn around the much criticized Department.

"Sadly, our great veterans have not gotten the level of care they deserve, but Dr. Shulkin has the experience and the vision to ensure we will meet the healthcare needs of every veteran," Trump stated.

Shulkin noted that he is honored to be chosen for the job, and is eager to start enacting reforms.