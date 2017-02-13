Trump Calls North Korea a 'Big Problem', Vows to Deal With Pyongyang 'Strongly'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The conference was held following the launch of the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

During the conference, the leaders discussed issues of bilateral trade, security and border controls.

Commenting on the recent North Korea's ballistic missile test, Trump said the US would deal with Pyongyang "strongly."

"Obviously, North Korea is a big, big problem, and we will deal with that strongly," Trump stated.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a medium-range Pukguksong-2 ballistic missile from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan, which traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan. The test has been declared successful by Pyongyang.

Speaking to Sputnik, experts explained that North Korea's leadership is trying to send a message to the Trump administration that it is ready for talks.