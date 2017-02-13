Register
23:21 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House

    President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Hold Joint News Conference

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    266120

    On Monday, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a joint press conference following the launch of the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

    During the news conference, Trump asserted that in "these dangerous times, it is more important than ever that we continue to strengthen our vital alliance." He stated that the US is "deeply grateful" for Canada's contribution to the counter-ISIS effort.

    "We continue to work in common, and in common cause, against terrorism," Trump said. "And work in cooperation toward reciprocal trade and shared growth. We understand that both of our countries are stronger when we join forces in matters of international commerce. Having more jobs in trade right here in North America is better for both the United States and is also much better for Canada."

    Keystone XL oil pipeline
    © AP Photo/ Danny Johnston
    Keystone Resurrected? Trudeau Says Trump Supports Project Vetoed By Obama
    Trump asserted that he and Trudeau will be coordinating closely to protect jobs "in our hemisphere," keep wealth "on our continent," and keep everyone safe.

    Trudeau, for his part, stated that any day he gets to "visit our southern neighbors" is a good day in his book. He spoke in both English and French, switching between the two.

    The Prime Minister asserted that relationships between neighbors are often "complex," and that the two nations will not always agree on everything.

    "But, because of our deep abiding respect for one another, we're able to successfully navigate those complexities and still remain the closest of allies and friends," Trudeau said.

    Trudeau said that "at the end of the day, the president and I share a common goal. We both want to make sure hard-working folks can go to work at a good job, put food on the table for their families, and save up to take a vacation every once in a while. That's what we are trying to do here."

    The Prime Minister announced that they discussed collaborating on energy infrastructure projects that will create jobs while respecting the environment. He also announced the creation between himself and Trump of the United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Earlier, the two world leaders had participated in a roundtable on women in the workforce, with an agenda set by Ivanka Trump, who has been an outspoken advocate for women’s issues. Nine career women were also selected by the First Daughter to participate in the meeting.

    Ivanka Trump, left, daughter of President Donald Trump, dances with her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Behind White House Extension of LGBTQ Protections

    Included in the meeting were top female executives and CEO’s from both nations, including General Electric Canada CEO Elyse Allan, Chair of the Board of Directors for Investissement Quebec Monique Leroux, Carol Stephenson of the board of directors for General Motors, and TransAlta CEO Dawn Farrell.

    The discussion was set to focus on how to “encourage more connectivity and business activity between women business leaders between our two countries.” Topics were expected to include how to provide maternity leave, childcare, and how to better support female entrepreneurs.

    Trump and Trudeau also held a bilateral meeting and a working lunch.

    "No two countries share deeper or broader relations than Canada and the United States.  We are bound together by our history, our values, our economy, our environment, and our resolve to improve the lives of our citizens.  Our close relationship and ongoing collaboration allow us to successfully meet any challenges we may face over the coming years, and to build a prosperous future for the people of both countries," Trudeau and Trump said in a joint statement following the meeting.

    The leaders hold many conflicting views on policy, and Trudeau tweeted an appeal to refugees, stating that they are welcome in his nation, after Trump issued his executive orders on immigration.

    The joint statement expressed their mutual interest in keeping the border secure, however.

    "We recognize the security of our borders as a top priority," the statement read. "Together, we address security at our shared border and throughout our two countries, while expediting legitimate and vital cross-border trade and travel.  We demonstrate daily that security and efficiency go hand-in-hand, and we are building a 21st century border through initiatives such as pre-clearance of people and integrated cross-border law enforcement operations.  In addition, our two countries are committed to a coordinated entry-exit information system so that records of land and air entries into one country establish exit records for the other."

    When asked by a reporter during the press conference if Trump believes the northern border to be secure — based on Trudeau's tendency to "hug refugees" — Trump asserted that you can never be fully confident, but that "through the incredible efforts already, I see it happening."

    Trudeau responded by saying that the reason his nation has had "success" with their refugee program is because of how closely they are working with their allies.

    "Keeping Canadians safe is one of the fundamental responsibilities of any government and that is certainly something we are very much focused on," Trudeau said. "At the same time, we continue to pursue our policies of openness towards immigration of refugees without compromising security."

    "Security and immigration need to work very well together… we had a long and fruitful discussion on exactly that."

    He also stated, however, that "the last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves."

    Police officers speak near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City, January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mathieu Belanger
    Trump Offers Assistance to Canada After Deadly Mosque Shooting in Quebec
    Trump has also vocally opposed the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada — though he has been more outspoken about trade with Mexican businesses than Canadian. In the joint statement, the leaders expressed desire to work together to provide economic growth in both nations through a mutually beneficial fair trade partnership.

    "We recognize our profound shared economic interests, and will work tirelessly to provide growth and jobs for both countries," the joint statement asserted. "Canada is the most important foreign market for thirty-five U.S. States, and more than $2 billion in two-way trade flows across our shared border every day.  Millions of American and Canadian middle-class jobs, including in the manufacturing sector, depend on our partnership.  We affirm the importance of building on this existing strong foundation for trade and investment and further deepening our relationship, with the common goal of strengthening the middle class."

    The written statement concluded by saying that "the partnership between the United States and Canada will continue to be unique and a model for the world."

    Related:

    UN's Egeland Destroys 'Small' Trump, Praises 'Great' Trudeau Amid US Entry Ban
    Trudeau Says US Side Confirmed Canadians Not to Be Affected by Trump's Entry Ban
    Canada Appoints Special Secretary to Build Ties With Trump Team - Trudeau
    Keystone Resurrected? Trudeau Says Trump Supports Project Vetoed By Obama
    Tags:
    News Conference, Border Security, Trade, Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, North America, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      what was the comment about living next to the us is like living next to an unpredictable beast - one learns to tread very carefully and be always on the watch. I believe it was an ex pm.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      It's nice to play nice.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok