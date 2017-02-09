Register
04:04 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Three F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, (rear to front) AF-2, AF-3 and AF-4, flies over Edwards Air Force Base in this December 10, 2011 handout photo provided by Lockheed Martin

    US Air Force Short of 75 F-35 Jets Expected to Operate by 2017

    © REUTERS/ Darin Russell/Courtesy of Lockheed Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    18020

    Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Steven Wilson said that the US Air Force has 75 less F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft available than it had planned four years ago.

    Lockheed F-35
    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    F-35 War Games: Beleaguered Fighter Jet Commands Skies with 15:1 Kill Ratio
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Air Force has 75 less F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft available than it had planned four years ago, Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Steven Wilson told the US Senate.

    "Today we have 75 less F-35s than we planned on in 2012," Wilson told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support on Wednesday.

    Former Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine, who sits on the committee, acknowledged Wilson’s statement.

    "We are well behind where we want to be with the F-35," Kaine said.

    The multi role F-35 program is expected to eventually cost around $1.5 trillion over the lifetime of the aircraft. Following complaints from US President Donald Trump, Lockheed Martin has pledged to reduce prices, selling the Defense Department 90 new jets for some $8.5 billion.

    The F-35 jet has suffered from a number of widely reported problems, including cannon that kept jamming, major software failures, engine problems, ejection seat issues and faulty cooling wires.

    Related:

    F-35 Fallout: How World's Most Expensive Fighter Launched 'Strike' on Pentagon
    Trump: Lockheed Martin to Cut $600Mln Off F-35 Jet Program
    Trump: We Cut $600 Million from F-35 Program
    At Trump's Hands: Pentagon Buys 90 F-35 Jets at Discount Saving $728 Million
    Tags:
    F-35, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      so they will have three classes of f-35; those that fly, those that malfunction and those that never arrive. :)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok