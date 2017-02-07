Register
17:11 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    F/A-18 Hornet

    Forever Grounded? What's Behind US Media Reports on Sad State of Navy Aviation

    © AFP 2016/ MICHAEL W. PENDERGRASS / US NAVY
    US
    Get short URL
    162420

    Commenting on the recent US media reports that nearly two-thirds of US Navy's strike fighters can't fly due to undergoing maintenance and that there is a lack of funds available to fix them, Russian defense analysts explain what might be behind such reports.

    "The US Navy’s F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet strike fighters are the tip of the spear, embodying most of the fierce striking power of the aircraft carrier strike group. But nearly two-thirds of the fleet’s strike fighters can’t fly — grounded because they’re either undergoing maintenance or simply waiting for parts or their turn in line on the aviation depot backlog," reads the recent article on Defense News website.

    Shenyang J-11
    © Wikipedia/ U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. D. Myles Cullen
    China's Mysterious Missile: Why Pentagon Has Reasons for Concern
    The outlet further explains that "overall, more than half the Navy’s aircraft are grounded, most because there isn’t enough money to fix them."
    It also laments that "additionally, there isn’t enough money to fix the fleet’s ships, and the backlog of ships needing work continues to grow."

    One submarine, the Boise, it says, has lost its diving certification and can’t operate pending shipyard work with authorities warning that "if more money doesn’t become available, five more submarines will be in the same state by the end of this year."

    "The Navy can’t get money to move around service members and their families to change assignments, and about $440 million is needed to pay sailors. And the service claims 15 percent of its shore facilities are in failed condition — awaiting repair, replacement or demolition," the article continues.

    Russian defense analysts have commented on the report suggesting that the situation with the US Navy might not be as dire as it is being portrayed and offered up a few choice reasons for reports like these making waves in the media.

    Russian military expert and First Vice President of the Academy of Geopolitical Studies Konstantin Sivkov says that the information provided by the outlet might, on the whole, be factually accurate.

    A US Navy crew member looks at an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter landing onto the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the US in the West Sea off South Korea on October 28, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ POOL / Kim Hong-Ji
    Almost Two-Thirds of US Navy Fighter Jets Can’t Fly
    "The US has been lately paying not enough effort to the maintenance of its naval and tactical aviation. Its naval aircraft park is rather aged, especially in comparison with that of China, which is being renewed at a fast pace," he told RT.

    The defense analyst further explained that since the end of the Cold War the US has allowed a certain imbalance in its defense policy.

    "In its pursuit of the most advanced military hardware, including naval aircraft, they have left out the demands in modernization of already operating models," he said.

    "They have been investing huge funds into the engineering development which however haven't brought any sizeable satisfaction. However current maintenance of the operating aircraft, armored troops and the armed forces on the whole fell victim to advanced weaponry," he added.

    Konstantin Sivkov however noted that quite often the US government uses the media for scare-mongering about the poor condition of US troops or the so-called "Russian" or "Chinese" threats.

    The reason, he suggests, is that the US army simply wants an increase in its military budget.

    "I think the article in Defense News is a scare tactic. I can suggest that 25-30 per cent of the American naval aviation is really unfit for combat, but not two-thirds! It is too much. In its best years, the number of its aviation fit for combat reached 90 per cent," the expert said.

    Meanwhile political scientist Vassily Kashin, a senior research fellow at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University of the Higher School of Economics explained the failures as a byproduct of its intensive exploitation.

    MiG-35 aviation complex presented in Moscow Region
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Tough, Cost-Effective, Timely: Russian MiG-35 to Be Armed With Laser Weapons
    "The naval aviation is carrying the major load of the country's military operations and Americans are simply unable to make repairs on time," he said.

    According to the expert, the targets set by the US military command simply do not correspond to the resources it has at its disposal.

    This explains, he says, the desire of the new administration to re-distribute the funding, cut off certain programs and focus more on the maintenance of combat readiness of the aircraft already in operation.

    However the expert suggests that the situation with the US naval aviation is not critical. It simply demonstrates that Washington has overestimated its military and financial possibilities and has not calculated the consequences, he finally stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    DynCorp Wins $125Mln Deal to Support US Army Aviation, Missiles in Iraq
    US Deploying Thousands of Soldiers in Aviation, Armored Brigades to Europe
    Tags:
    naval aviation, Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) F/A-18C Hornet, US Armed Forces, Vasily Kashin, Konstantin Sivkov, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      More money! More money! Pour the money into the military, full speed ahead. Don't worry about any schools or roads or pensions, screw the poor and old. Spend spend spend and let's make sure the national debts so big it becomes impossible to even consider paying it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok