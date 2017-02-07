Fox News Host Offers No Apology for Remarks About Putin, Says Check Back in 2023

"Apparently the Putin Administration in Moscow, demanding that I, your humble correspondent apologize… so I'm working on that apology, but it may take a little time," O'Reilly said on Monday. "Might want to check in with me around 2023."
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday the Kremlin considers O'Reilly’s words about Putin unacceptable and offensive and expected an apology.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Don't expect mature or intelligent behavior from O'Reilly. O'Reilly is only embarrassing himself with his ignorance. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't be mad at him, the poor guy has to wake up every morning and be Bill O'Reilly. Kind of like Groundhog Day except it never ends. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, that's okay, his ignorant comment was worth the counter punch that Trump through in response.
