Fox News Host Offers No Apology for Remarks About Putin, Says Check Back in 2023

© AP Photo/ JIM COOPER Kremlin Expects Apologies After Fox News Journalist Calls Putin a 'Killer'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump gave an interview to O’Reilly this past weekend. O'Reilly, among other things, called Putin a "killer," to which the US leader responded: "You think our country’s so innocent?"

"Apparently the Putin Administration in Moscow, demanding that I, your humble correspondent apologize… so I'm working on that apology, but it may take a little time," O'Reilly said on Monday. "Might want to check in with me around 2023."

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday the Kremlin considers O'Reilly’s words about Putin unacceptable and offensive and expected an apology.