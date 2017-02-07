Register
07 February 2017
    Geroge Soros, long an advocate of imposing more taxes on the wealthy, has himself amassed a massive fortune by delaying those very tax payments - but the bill may be about to come due.

    Soros Teams Up With Attorneys Challenging Trump Immigration Order

    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Organizations funded by billionaire financier George Soros have teamed up with Democratic attorneys general to file over a dozen lawsuits against the administration of US President Donald Trump, for the latter’s use of an executive order to temporarily halt immigration from seven predominantly-Muslim countries.

    A puppeteer
    © Flickr/ Jo Morcom
    Fake Protests: Who is Really Behind Well-Orchestrated Anti-Trump Campaign
    Soros’s Open Society Foundations, a pro-open borders and pro-globalization advocacy organization, has also financed several non-profit organizations that are filing lawsuits against the controversial order.

    “Leading the way in these lawsuits in several states is the American Civil Liberties Union, which has gotten at least $35.5 million from the Open Society Foundations, according to the Capital Research Center, a Washington think tank that investigates nonprofits,” Lifezette reported.

    The billionaire also handed $4.6 million to the National Immigration Law Center and $621,000 to the Urban Justice Center, which also has an organization called the International Refugee Assistance Project, that have joined the lawsuits. Other groups involved in the recent litigation that have received money from Soros include the American Immigration Council and the National Lawyers Guild.

    “It shouldn't surprise anyone that pressure groups funded by George Soros are litigating to keep US ports-of-entry wide open to terrorists and other people who hate America," claimed Matthew Vadum, senior vice president of the Capital Research Center, a Washington think tank that investigates nonprofits. "Soros has said he wants to bring America down. Flooding the country with Muslim aliens who won't assimilate is one way to do that."

    George Soros, the puppet master
    © Flickr/ Insider Monkey
    Clinton Donor Soros, Fake News Disseminator Washington Post Among Facebook ‘Fact Checkers’
    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and 15 other state attorneys general have filed a joint statement condemning the Trump immigration order, calling it “unconstitutional and unamerican.” 

    Schneiderman was featured in a photo with the controversial billionaire’s son, Alex Soros, that he uploaded to Instagram in August 2016. “Great to meet with #newyork attorney general @ericschneiderman who recognized that @realdonaldtrump was a fraud way before many and has courageously taken him on!” the caption read.

    As Sputnik previously reported, billionaire financier George Soros has provided funding to at least 56 ‘partner’ organizations, including the National Resource Defense Council and women’s health network Planned Parenthood, who are allied with the recent Women’s March on DC. MoveOn.org, an organization that has consistently organized and called for protests, is also financed by Soros.

    “Make no mistake that the events you’re seeing transpire nationwide are being orchestrated in part by a billionaire political elite class that is looking to subvert the will of the American people by attempting to foment a new American revolution. Soros’ formula has been duplicated in numerous nations, and it looks as if he now has the US in his sights as the next target,” the Free Thought Project wrote of the financial kingpin’s activities in November 2016.

