DHS Says Travel Ban Does Not Affect Lawful Residents Apart From 7 Listed States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and bans arrivals of all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for three months. The entry for refugees from Syria was suspended for an undefined period.

The order, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued the report stating that immigration lawyers learned from leaked documents that the executive order was being applied to immigrants lawfully residing in the United States who have pending applications for asylum, lawful permanent residence and other residing benefits, the release stated.

The DHS has clarified the situation on Friday in a press release, saying that the order doesn't apply to lawful immigrants from other than seven listed countries.

"This pause does not apply to lawful permanent residents, dual citizens with passports from other country other than seven listed, or those traveling on diplomatic, NATO or UN visas," the release stated on Friday.

The release added that holders of US Special Immigrant Visa, who are residents of the seven states, are allowed to fly to the United States and ask for a national interest exception to the pause of entry upon arrival.

Trump has defended his order at a prayer breakfast with leaders, including King Abdullah of Jordan, asserting that temporary restrictions until proper vetting can be enacted will “prevent a beachhead of intolerance” from sweeping through the nation.

The DHS is now examining information provided by each country listed in the executive order for their nationals to seek US visas and immigration benefits, the release explained.