22:57 GMT +301 February 2017
    US presidential candidate Donald Trump(C) is mobbed by the media as he exits New York Supreme Court after morning jury duty August 17, 2015 in New York

    Trump to Have Problems in 'Settling Things With Media' Over His Immigration Law

    © AFP 2016/ DON EMMERT
    224553

    US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order suspending entry to the US for nationals of seven Muslim countries. The order sparked mass protests across the country and a lot of criticism from mainstream media and the establishment.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Saeed Naqvi, veteran journalist and commentator on diplomatic and political affairs.

    According to the expert, Donald Trump is doing essentially the same thing as former US President Barack Obama did at the beginning of his presidency.

    "He is speaking roughly the same language as Obama. If you recall, Obama came into the White House, promising that Guantanamo Bay will be closed the day after tomorrow. Was he able to close the Guantanamo Bay? No," the expert said, adding that "in Washington the deep state controls the presidency."

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US-Led Coalition Unaware of Issues Stemming From Trump Immigration Order
    Basically, the main difference between the two presidents and, correspondingly, the difference in the establishment and the media, is that Trump is not on the establishment's team, whereas Obama was.

    Noteworthy is that Barack Obama was among those who spoke out against the move and publicly encouraged Americans to protest against it. In response to the criticism President Trump argued that his policy was similar to that of former President Obama.

    In 2011 the former US president banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. Furthermore, it was his administration that singled out the states blacklisted in Trump's executive order. However, while no nationwide protests were staged against Obama at that time, Trump's order which targets countering a terrorist threat is now facing public anger. Donald Trump is also portrayed in the media as a leader defying basic US values and principles, while Obama is described as an advocate of peace and democracy.

    "Trump can settle things with the deep state under the table, but not the US media, which is a very public thing. How it is going to end, I don't know. Maybe there is a little game going somewhere. But at the moment, everybody is a little disappointed," the expert concluded.

    On January 27, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

    Trump's Immigration Order Puts Main US Ally in Mideast 'in Awkward Position'
    Trump Immigration Executive Order Not Travel Ban, But Temporary Pause for Review
    Donald Trump, United States
      marcanhalt
      ""Trump can settle things with the deep state under the table, but not the US media, which is a very public thing. How it is going to end, I don't know. Maybe there is a little game going somewhere. But at the moment, everybody is a little disappointed," the expert concluded."

      This reminds me of some 'bloggers' I read recently on he same subject. They waxed eloquently, but in the end, they say nothing.
      peaceactivist2
      Trump executive order us not deep enough, if i were the president, my order would be: no more entry, period. No more refugees, period. No more illegal immigrants, perid.
