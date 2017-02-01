Trump 'Shouldn't Be Accused of Racism' Because of His Immigration Order

"We shouldn't accuse Trump of racism. He is certainly not a fan of Islam, the Islam that uses migrants unwilling to accept new political and moral values to infiltrate the Western society. And this is rather a large part of Islam, which, according to Trump, is incompatible with basic political institutions and values of the United States and the Western world. Thus, Trump and his administration seek to fight, among other things, ideologically, not against Islam itself, but against Islamism, which for them is the same enemy, as was Communism during the Cold War," the expert told Sputnik Italy.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. The move caused severe criticism among many European countries.

Commenting on the issue, Scalea stated that migrants could indeed pose a certain danger to the West. Although the majority of Muslims and migrants do not have anything to do with terrorism, it is also true that all terror attacks in Germany were committed by migrants or asylum seekers.

"The attacks would not have taken place if Germany didn't open its borders to migrants. The question is: what is more important, that the migrants, including terrorists and extremists, are deprived of the right to enter Europe in order to protect all of us from the danger of being killed, or that their rights are protected at any cost?" the expert said.

Earlier, many Western experts, including the UN Special Rapporteurs, condemned US President Donald Trump's immigration order concerning citizens of seven Muslim-majority states whom he banned from traveling to the country. According to Scalea, it is no wonder as Trump's political and ideological line is radically different from that of the current European leaders.

"They consider immigration as a positive factor and have a kind of moral duty to give all those in need the opportunity to settle in the West," he stated, explaining that this is the reason why Western politicians have "reacted to Trump's decision with such criticism."