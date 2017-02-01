Register
    US President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, January 20, 2017.

    US Protests Prove 'Trump's Revolution is Going On'

    © REUTERS/ Saul Loeb
    US
    347654

    Protests against United States President Donald Trump and his executive order on immigration restrictions show that there are certain forces in the US who want to deligitimize the new American leader.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    'Price is Too High': This is Why Trump is 'More Right Than Wrong' in US Immigration Policy
    Former President Barack Obama voiced his opinion against Trump’s recent executive order, supporting protests across the country.

    "President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country," Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former US leader, said in a statement.

    He added that Barack Obama "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."

    On January 27, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order that suspended entry to the US for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; banned all refugees from entry for 120 days; and barred all Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    49% of Americans Approve of Trump's Immigration Order - Poll
    The order, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the US. Lawsuits against the decision have been filed in several states, including Washington, California and New York.

    In response to the criticism, President Trump said: "My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the executive order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    Obama's Wars and Trump's Order: US Protests 'Unjustified, Resemble an Orchestrated Show'
    The fact that Barack Obama supported protests against Trump’s order on immigration restrictions is nonsense, according to Alexander Domrin, a specialist in US politics and professor at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics.

    "Trump’s revolution is going on. But for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Now, those who supported Hillary Clinton are taking to the streets. But in the situation with her that’s ok, because she lost in the election. But Obama trying to delegitimize the new president is something new," Domrin told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the analyst, Trump has "jump-started" his presidency.

    "Usually, the actions of a new president are measured after the first 100 days of his term. But we already can talk about Trump after his first 10 days in office. He made a jump-start. In fact, he was right when he signed this order on immigration from countries posing a potential terrorism threat. Moreover, those countries were designated by the Obama administration. These protests are just rearguard actions by the former administration," the expert pointed out.

    Hillary Clinton
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Hillary Clinton Backs Protests Against Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims
    According to him, some participants of the anti-Trump protests are paid, but there are also those protesting the same way like it happened "during the Maidan coup in Ukraine."

    Even before Trump’s inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the internal political struggle in the US, saying that there were forces trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy as the new American leader.

    "It seems that they trained for this in Kiev and now are ready to organize a 'Maidan' in Washington, not to let Trump assume office," Putin said during a press conference in Moscow in mid-January.


      Angus Gallagher
      This is an excellent article and the vector between the anti-Trump protests and maydan is absolutely certain. The same forces are indeed involved and if detente is to stand a chance- the democratically elected President Trump must stand steadfastly against them.
      The American people voted for change- not some paid rabble hyped into hysteria by the opposition media and the likes of Madonna.
      anne00marie
      Regime change/colour revolution, purple that turned pink. Now what did Soros have to say in Davos, 17-20 January 2017? 'I will take down Donald Trump, for the NWO' - the same Soros, who happily admitted and boasted about funding and supporting the 'rose and orange revolutuons and how many more? The same Soros, who happily bragged about being a NAZI collaborator, way back in the day. despite the fact that he was born of Jewish Faith in Hungary. Now how many NGOs does Soros fund and support, all around the globe and how many activist are ready to take to the streets, following just one word from their master?

      ORGANIZATIONS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS AND HIS OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS... www.discoverthenetworks.org/viewsubcategory.asp?id=1237
      taka2net
      no problem.even if debate over travel ban was protracted,at least it would be just about two weeks.at best a month.
