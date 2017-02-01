US Protests Prove 'Trump's Revolution is Going On'

"President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country," Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former US leader, said in a statement.
He added that Barack Obama "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."
On January 27, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order that suspended entry to the US for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; banned all refugees from entry for 120 days; and barred all Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely.
In response to the criticism, President Trump said: "My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the executive order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."
"Trump’s revolution is going on. But for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Now, those who supported Hillary Clinton are taking to the streets. But in the situation with her that’s ok, because she lost in the election. But Obama trying to delegitimize the new president is something new," Domrin told Radio Sputnik.
According to the analyst, Trump has "jump-started" his presidency.
"Usually, the actions of a new president are measured after the first 100 days of his term. But we already can talk about Trump after his first 10 days in office. He made a jump-start. In fact, he was right when he signed this order on immigration from countries posing a potential terrorism threat. Moreover, those countries were designated by the Obama administration. These protests are just rearguard actions by the former administration," the expert pointed out.
Even before Trump’s inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the internal political struggle in the US, saying that there were forces trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy as the new American leader.
"It seems that they trained for this in Kiev and now are ready to organize a 'Maidan' in Washington, not to let Trump assume office," Putin said during a press conference in Moscow in mid-January.
This is an excellent article and the vector between the anti-Trump protests and maydan is absolutely certain. The same forces are indeed involved and if detente is to stand a chance- the democratically elected President Trump must stand steadfastly against them.

Regime change/colour revolution, purple that turned pink. Now what did Soros have to say in Davos, 17-20 January 2017? 'I will take down Donald Trump, for the NWO' - the same Soros, who happily admitted and boasted about funding and supporting the 'rose and orange revolutuons and how many more? The same Soros, who happily bragged about being a NAZI collaborator, way back in the day. despite the fact that he was born of Jewish Faith in Hungary. Now how many NGOs does Soros fund and support, all around the globe and how many activist are ready to take to the streets, following just one word from their master?

no problem.even if debate over travel ban was protracted,at least it would be just about two weeks.at best a month.
Angus Gallagher
The American people voted for change- not some paid rabble hyped into hysteria by the opposition media and the likes of Madonna.
anne00marie
ORGANIZATIONS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS AND HIS OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS... www.discoverthenetworks.org/viewsubcategory.asp?id=1237
taka2net