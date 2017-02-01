US Protests Prove 'Trump's Revolution is Going On'

Former President Barack Obama voiced his opinion against Trump’s recent executive order, supporting protests across the country.

"President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country," Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former US leader, said in a statement.

He added that Barack Obama "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."

On January 27, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order that suspended entry to the US for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; banned all refugees from entry for 120 days; and barred all Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely.

The order, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the US. Lawsuits against the decision have been filed in several states, including Washington, California and New York.

In response to the criticism, President Trump said: "My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the executive order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."

The fact that Barack Obama supported protests against Trump’s order on immigration restrictions is nonsense, according to Alexander Domrin, a specialist in US politics and professor at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics.

"Trump’s revolution is going on. But for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Now, those who supported Hillary Clinton are taking to the streets. But in the situation with her that’s ok, because she lost in the election. But Obama trying to delegitimize the new president is something new," Domrin told Radio Sputnik.

According to the analyst, Trump has "jump-started" his presidency.

"Usually, the actions of a new president are measured after the first 100 days of his term. But we already can talk about Trump after his first 10 days in office. He made a jump-start. In fact, he was right when he signed this order on immigration from countries posing a potential terrorism threat. Moreover, those countries were designated by the Obama administration. These protests are just rearguard actions by the former administration," the expert pointed out.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Hillary Clinton Backs Protests Against Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims

According to him, some participants of the anti-Trump protests are paid, but there are also those protesting the same way like it happened "during the Maidan coup in Ukraine."

Even before Trump’s inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the internal political struggle in the US, saying that there were forces trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy as the new American leader.

"It seems that they trained for this in Kiev and now are ready to organize a 'Maidan' in Washington, not to let Trump assume office," Putin said during a press conference in Moscow in mid-January.





