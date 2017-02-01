Register
01 February 2017
    USA Freedom Act Passes US House Vote, Moves to SenateSen. Tim Kaine, D- Va., listens to testimony at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Embassy Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday, July 16, 2013

    US Senate Democrats Introduce Bill to Rescind President Trump’s 'Muslim Ban'

    Democrats in the US Senate have introduced legislation to oppose President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, which temporarily bars people from several Muslim countries from entering the United States, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced in a press release on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release called the Trump order a "Muslim ban," a term that Trump administration officials vehemently deny.

    "The president’s actions are misguided and do not reflect American values," Warner stated in the release. "It is clear this policy was crafted with no regard to its constitutionality and the negative effects that it would have on law-abiding legal residents and individuals who have helped this country in the fight against terrorism."

    Administration officials have defended measure as a temporary pause until a strict vetting process can be implemented to protect the United States from Islamist terrorists who pose as refugees. Muslim militants posing as Syrian asylum seekers participated in recent terrorist attacks in Paris and Belgium.

    The measure has little chance of becoming law with Republican majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives as well as a certain veto from Trump if the legislation somehow manages to win congressional approval.

      Tim - USA
      These DemocRATs had better start confirming Trumps cabinet choices and quit stalling with stupid bills like this they know wont pass. DemocRATs only support non-white freeloaders and terrorists of from 3rd world countries at the expense and lives of US workers and taxpayers.
