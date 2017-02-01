US Senate Democrats Introduce Bill to Rescind President Trump’s 'Muslim Ban'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release called the Trump order a "Muslim ban," a term that Trump administration officials vehemently deny.
"The president’s actions are misguided and do not reflect American values," Warner stated in the release. "It is clear this policy was crafted with no regard to its constitutionality and the negative effects that it would have on law-abiding legal residents and individuals who have helped this country in the fight against terrorism."
The measure has little chance of becoming law with Republican majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives as well as a certain veto from Trump if the legislation somehow manages to win congressional approval.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These DemocRATs had better start confirming Trumps cabinet choices and quit stalling with stupid bills like this they know wont pass. DemocRATs only support non-white freeloaders and terrorists of from 3rd world countries at the expense and lives of US workers and taxpayers.
Tim - USA