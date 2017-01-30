Anti-Terror Fight Can't Justify Discrimination Amid Trump's Entry Ban - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump's order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States" blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends the entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, while also banning the entry for all refugees from Syria for the undefined period.

"I am convinced that the necessary and determined fight against terrorism does not justify placing people of a certain origin or a certain religion under a generalized suspicion," Caputo said on Monday.

Caputo stressed that the fight against terror had nothing to do with discrimination and confusing these two concepts would generate nothing but mistakes. He stressed that huge amount of diplomatic and judicial efforts would be needed to unwind each specific case.

"I think this order is meant to hit something that has the least to do with immigration and much more to do with fear and propaganda," Caputo added.

On Monday, European Commission’s spokesman Margaritis Schinas announced that the EU would make sure that no discrimination would be imposed on EU citizens amid Trump’s executive order.