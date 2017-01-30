Trump Expands Federal Control Over Agency Regulations Through Budget

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump issued a new executive order that directs the US Office of Management and Budget to oversee whether regulatory agencies follow annual allowance limitations, the White House said in a document signed on Monday.

"During the Presidential budget process, the Director [of the Office of Management and Budget] shall identify to agencies a total amount of incremental costs that will be allowed for each agency in issuing new regulations and repealing regulations for the next fiscal year,” the document stated.

The document added that new regulations exceeding the agency's total incremental cost allowance could be permitted only if required by law or approved in writing by the Director.

Trump has signed the executive order earlier in the morning removing two business regulations for every one new regulation for the countries’ businesses.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to ease limitations for small and large companies and drastically reduce taxes for businesses to facilitate job creation and economy growth.