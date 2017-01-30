Register
19:24 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump Signs Executive Order Slashing Regulations for US Businesses

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    215560

    The US leader has inked an Executive Order that slashes two business regulations for every one new regulation for the countries’ businesses.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order on Monday morning, removing two business regulations for every one new regulation for the countries’ businesses.

    "We have to knock out two regulations for every new regulation," Trump stated in the Oval Office. "We are cutting regulations massively for small business, and for large business, but they are different."

    Earlier in the day, Trump met with US small businesses.

    "I would like you to join me at the signing to begin our effort to dramatically reduce federal regulations, and we’ll be reducing them bigly and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy, our entrepreneurs there," Trump said at the meeting.

    US nationals to get a discount at Russian Army store on Trump's inauguration day
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Trump to Cut Business Regulations by 75%, Taxes to 15-20%
    Trump added that they want to simplify and lower taxes, so that "small businesses can spend more time and money finding and responding to customers."

    The president also noted that he wants to end the unfairness between small and big business caused by regulations. He also stressed that his administrations wants to make the life easier for both small businesses and big businesses.

    Related:

    Most Americans Foresee Trump’s Business Interests Driving White House Decisions
    Ex-White House Advisor: Trump’s Business Conflicts Plan to Lead to Corruption
    The Trump Effect: US Military Projects to 'Look Like a Business Plan'
    Tags:
    business, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Trump is showing how other POTUS were killing the US economy on purpose. Removing Obamacare mandates will be a huge boost to business.

      Trump's making real changes for the best. He's not just feeding public money to corporations and calling that supporting the economy and businesses. His approach is that every benefit should eventually go to the people.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      This EO should make it easier on the bureaucrats workload, as they were unmanageable in the first place. You don't think so? Well, consider that Anderson started out with only 5 volumes defining the Uniform Commercial Code. The last time I checked, there were now 250 volumes in the law library. Think of this way, too; there will be less antidepressants in the medicine cabinet.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok