Trump Signs Executive Order Slashing Regulations for US Businesses

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order on Monday morning, removing two business regulations for every one new regulation for the countries’ businesses.
"We have to knock out two regulations for every new regulation," Trump stated in the Oval Office. "We are cutting regulations massively for small business, and for large business, but they are different."
Earlier in the day, Trump met with US small businesses.
"I would like you to join me at the signing to begin our effort to dramatically reduce federal regulations, and we’ll be reducing them bigly and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy, our entrepreneurs there," Trump said at the meeting.
The president also noted that he wants to end the unfairness between small and big business caused by regulations. He also stressed that his administrations wants to make the life easier for both small businesses and big businesses.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is showing how other POTUS were killing the US economy on purpose. Removing Obamacare mandates will be a huge boost to business. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This EO should make it easier on the bureaucrats workload, as they were unmanageable in the first place. You don't think so? Well, consider that Anderson started out with only 5 volumes defining the Uniform Commercial Code. The last time I checked, there were now 250 volumes in the law library. Think of this way, too; there will be less antidepressants in the medicine cabinet.
jas
Trump's making real changes for the best. He's not just feeding public money to corporations and calling that supporting the economy and businesses. His approach is that every benefit should eventually go to the people.
marcanhalt