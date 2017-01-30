Trump Signs Executive Order Slashing Regulations for US Businesses

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order on Monday morning, removing two business regulations for every one new regulation for the countries’ businesses.

"We have to knock out two regulations for every new regulation," Trump stated in the Oval Office. "We are cutting regulations massively for small business, and for large business, but they are different."

Earlier in the day, Trump met with US small businesses.

"I would like you to join me at the signing to begin our effort to dramatically reduce federal regulations, and we’ll be reducing them bigly and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy, our entrepreneurs there," Trump said at the meeting.

Trump added that they want to simplify and lower taxes, so that "small businesses can spend more time and money finding and responding to customers."

The president also noted that he wants to end the unfairness between small and big business caused by regulations. He also stressed that his administrations wants to make the life easier for both small businesses and big businesses.