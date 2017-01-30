MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

“56% favor a temporary block on visas prohibiting residents of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States until the government approves its ability to screen for likely terrorists,” the pollster said in a press release.

The pollster added that 32 percent of respondents were opposed to the ban, while 11 percent remained undecided.

The survey was conducted on January 25-26 prior to the protests against Trump’s executive orders that took place over the weekend.