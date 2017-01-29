Register
03:57 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Yellow cab by Jose Miguel S. Flickr.

    NYC Taxi Drivers Strike Over Trump's Immigration Bans

    © Flickr/ Jose Miguel S
    US
    Get short URL
    419623

    Drivers from the New York Taxi Worker's Alliance refused to work at New York's JFK Airport for an hour in solidarity with those protesting the detention of refugees and legal immigrants to the United States following the country's dramatic new travel bans.

    Earlier in the day, the NYTWA issued a statement saying their drivers had joined the growing protest around JFK airport's Terminal Four, where many international arrivals first alight on American soil. Now, they've refused to carry passengers from the site of the demonstrations. 

    Announcing the short work stoppage, the alliance said, "Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #Muslimban."

    There are reports of thousands protesting at airports in Chicago, San Francisco, Virginia and Texas, as well as in New York, where at least 11 refugees were detained earlier today. 

    The NYTWA describes itself as a membership-based not-for-profit organization that advocates for the rights of New York City's more than 50,000 licensed yellow taxi drivers.

    The bans, enacted by executive order by US President Donald Trump January 27, indefinitely suspends the US program to accept Syrian refugees and temporarily bans entry to the US of nationals from predominantly Muslim Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, even if they hold valid visas or green cards, in some cases. Christians and other members of minority religions from those countries are to take priority in immigration processes, the new regulations state. 

    Related:

    Trump Order Bans Lobbying Activities of Administration Staff for Five Years
    Trump Orders Pentagon to Send Plan to Defeat Daesh Within 30 Days
    Black Irony Behind Trump's Banning Refugees From Seven Muslim Countries
    Tags:
    Muslim ban, JFK airport, New York, NYC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      When in New York and you need a cab, strike up a conversation with your driver. You may be talking to a PhD in something, and a "someone" that was given free tuition to attend some of out better schools who could not make it in the real world. No deference to cab drivers, but the American taxpayer paid for that education, as well as the ones in Cincinnatii, LA, San Francisco. DC and the likes. Keep in mind when you listen to them talk about America, when it goes beyond the nickel for the tip. They weren't brought here to cuss us out.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      First priority of any Government is the national security and defence of the nation, people and dependent territories. If the taxi drivers strike, then don't they go without pay? I wonder who is funding/supporting them or there true reasons behind the strike? How many are legally in the US?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok