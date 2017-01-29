NYC Taxi Drivers Strike Over Trump's Immigration Bans

Earlier in the day, the NYTWA issued a statement saying their drivers had joined the growing protest around JFK airport's Terminal Four, where many international arrivals first alight on American soil. Now, they've refused to carry passengers from the site of the demonstrations.
— NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017
Announcing the short work stoppage, the alliance said, "Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #Muslimban."
— NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017
There are reports of thousands protesting at airports in Chicago, San Francisco, Virginia and Texas, as well as in New York, where at least 11 refugees were detained earlier today.
The NYTWA describes itself as a membership-based not-for-profit organization that advocates for the rights of New York City's more than 50,000 licensed yellow taxi drivers.
The bans, enacted by executive order by US President Donald Trump January 27, indefinitely suspends the US program to accept Syrian refugees and temporarily bans entry to the US of nationals from predominantly Muslim Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, even if they hold valid visas or green cards, in some cases. Christians and other members of minority religions from those countries are to take priority in immigration processes, the new regulations state.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 29, 2017
