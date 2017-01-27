FBI Has More Than 1,000 Ongoing Anti-Terrorism Investigations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – FBI (US Federal Bureau of Investigation) currently has over 1,000 ongoing terrorism-related investigations, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"Our country has a lot of problems … right now, the FBI has over 1,000 investigations going on terrorism … all over the place … and these are people that we let in," Trump said.

Asked about Islamic terrorism later in the interview, Trump expressed confidence that the United States will overcome radicals.

"We are fighting sneaky rats right now, that are sick and demented and we’re gonna win," Trump said.

The US president expressed concern over the spread of radical Islamism, saying that there are countries that directly contribute to the spread of terrorism in the Middle East.

When asked about his attitude towards the Saudis, Trump said "I don’t like talking about how I feel about people … I hope I get along with everybody, but it’s possible I won’t. A lot of money is being spent in certain countries on radicalizing people, I don’t like that."

When asked about Egypt, Trump said he has a good impression of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump vowed to fight Islamic terrorism and destroy the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, banned in numerous countries around the world. Daesh has taken control of vast areas in Syria and has carried out numerous terrorist attacks around the world, having been very successful in its recruitment of young people through social media.

Earlier this week, Trump said in an interview with ABC News that there would be no Daesh if the United States were to take control of the oil, which is the main source of Islamic State funding.