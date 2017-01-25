Register
00:08 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35

    Pentagon Plans Flyoffs Between A-10 and F-35

    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    270004

    According to a US Air Force general, an upcoming flyoff between the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the A-10 Thunderbolt II will be “very interesting.”

    As early as next year, a series of weapons tests is scheduled to take place under a stipulation in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). 

    F-35 Lightning II
    © Flickr/ National Museum of the US Navy
    Did Trump Really Bring Down Price of F-35?

    The NDAA holds that, until the service proves that the F-35 can adequately conduct air-support operations in combat, they cannot retire the A-10, a Cold-War era ground-attack aircraft affectionately known as the "Warthog."

    Brigadier General Scott Pleus, who once piloted the F-16 and now directs the integration office for the force’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, noted that “The A-10 was built to deal with tanks in Europe…A low, slow, big cannon on the front of it meant to destroy tanks and assist troops in contacts and do [close-air support (CAS)],” according to Military.com, he added, "CAS is a mission, not an airplane."

    The seven-barrel, 30 mm GAU-8/A Avenger in the Warthog’s nose is the cannon Pleus was referring to, which fires at a fixed rate of 3,900 rounds per minute.

    In May 2016, test pilot Lt. Col. Raja Chari told Defense News that the service should clarify its needs before deciding on a platform. 

    F-35
    © Flickr/ Forsvarsdepartementet
    F-35 Fighter Program Critical to US Air Superiority - Pentagon Chief Nominee

    "You need to really define: What exactly are you talking about when you say [CAS]? The way you define the question will dramatically affect the answer that you come up with," he said. "Are you talking about CAS in a low-threat environment, or CAS in a high-threat environment? Basically, contested or uncontested?"

    F-35 pilot Col. Joshua Wood does not think that the test will be fruitful, telling National Interest in May 2016, "When you try to have a comparative analysis of a single-mission platform like the A-10 against a platform like the F-35, which is fundamentally designed from the ground up to do something completely different…you run the risk of drawing unrealistic conclusions."

    The rotary cannon used on the Marine Corps’s AV-8B Harrier II jump jet is designed to be mounted on the Air Force’s variant. The GAU-22/A can hold 182 rounds and is a four-barrel variant of the 25mm GAU-12/U Equalizer. Plans are in place to mount the cannon externally, both on the Navy’s F-35 aircraft carrier variant and the Marine’s F-35B jump-jet variant, with the ability to hold 220 rounds. 

    Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
    © AP Photo/ LM Ottero
    Air Force Secretary: No Substitute for F-35

    According to Pleus, the Defense Department’s Operational Test and Evaluation Office will facilitate the comparison test, and he believes that the A-10 would outperform the F-35 in a no-threat environment, suggesting, "as you now start to built the threat up, the A-10s won’t even enter the airspace before they get shot down — not even within 20 miles within the target."

    He offered that Air Force leadership must decide how to allocate funds for the platform that can best perform certain operations.

    "Where are you getting your bang for your buck? A single-platform A-10 that only does CAS and can’t do anything else and it has to be in an uncontested environment is probably not a realistic place for us to be continuing funding…for the future," he said.

    Related:

    US F-35 Fighter Jets Face off Against Older F-16 Aircraft in Mock Dog Fights
    Japan Finally Acquires First Beleaguered F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
    US Navy Demonstrates Helmet That Gives F-35 Pilots 360-Degree View – DoD
    Flying Woes: Pentagon Prepared Misleading Answers on F-35 Progress for Congress
    Trump the F-35 Wrangler
    Tags:
    Fighter jet, A-10, F-35, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Natasha Haas
      The F-35 is an awesome plane. Much talk is spent on it's short comings but when an if it will be ready it will be a fearsome adversary. Issues abound and the plane is bound to its mission parameters. At this point it is ready and if the price can be under control then finishing the job will be easier. Price control is way too loose and there's much responsibility on part of the builder of the plane to deliver something that works. Low-balling a project to get the foot in the door and then milking the order should have dire consequences and not be rewarded.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok