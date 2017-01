© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB Washington Cannot Trust Moscow, Must Be Cautious and Maintain Sanctions - US Envoy to UN Nominee

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the US Senate unanimously confirmed the former governor of South Carolina as the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

"I, Nikky Haley, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic," Haley repeated after Pence.

"I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I am about to enter."

In November, US President Donald Trump selected Haley to the position at the world body as one of his first picks for the new administration.