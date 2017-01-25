US Senate Confirms Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to United Nations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate unanimously confirmed the former governor of the US state of South Carolina Nikki Haley as the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

The full legislative upper chamber of the US Congress voted 96-4 on Tuesday evening to affirm Haley will represent the United States in the United Nations.

The vote took place after the Senate’s careful consideration of Haley's experience and knowledge of international affairs and policies as well as her stances on Russia and the Middle East.

Prior to the vote, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker praised Haley's exemplary record of managing the state of South Carolina.

"We need a real driven person who cares about our US national interest, but also has the ability to break through the clutter and reform," Corker stated. "She has worked with legislators to work people together, to make that happen in her own state."

In November, President Donald Trump selected Haley to the position at the world body as one of his first picks for the new administration.