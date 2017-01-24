Trump Order to Complete Dakota Pipeline Disregards Native American Rights

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump signed five executive orders, including the one that will make it easier to finish the construction of Dakota Access pipeline.

"Trump's decision to give the go-ahead for the Dakota Access Pipeline is a slap in the face to Native Americans," the rights group wrote in the message via Twitter. "This is a blatant disregard for their rights to water, their land, and to be treated with dignity and respect."

The rights group added that Trump should first allow thorough environmental impact analyses to be completed in full.

The ACLU announced that its delegation is visiting Standing Rock in the US state of North Dakota today to facilitate meetings between the United Nations and the International Indian Treaty Council.