Trump Order to Complete Dakota Pipeline Disregards Native American Rights

"Trump's decision to give the go-ahead for the Dakota Access Pipeline is a slap in the face to Native Americans," the rights group wrote in the message via Twitter. "This is a blatant disregard for their rights to water, their land, and to be treated with dignity and respect."
The rights group added that Trump should first allow thorough environmental impact analyses to be completed in full.
The ACLU announced that its delegation is visiting Standing Rock in the US state of North Dakota today to facilitate meetings between the United Nations and the International Indian Treaty Council.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't worry; be happy. He will, surely, take it up with the Army Corp of Engineers. Trump will not sacrifice their dignity as Americans. The fact that they are Indians will not hold sway in the matter. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete The native American drug infested waste lands are a Waste to taxpayers as is much of their treaties for welfair. They got nothing else coming. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump has money invested in the pipeline. He is trying to protect his investment. Just like a true FASCIST!
marcanhalt
2007harleydavidsonsg
Randall Lee Hilburn