Secret Service Investigating Madonna Over ‘Blowing up the White House’ Comment

Her comment drew immediate backlash online, and an announcement that the Secret Service would be investigating the situation.

During her speech, broadcast live on multiple networks, the singer dropped the ‘f-bomb’ four times.

“I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything,” Madonna told the sea of participants, some wearing pink ‘pussyhats,’ who broke out in massive applause. “'We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, ‘We must love one another or die.’ I choose love. Are you with me?”

Following the speech, a spokesperson for the Secret Service told the Gateway Pundit that while the agency will be investigating, it will be up to the US Attorney’s Office on whether charges will be filed.

On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to say that her remarks had been taken out of context.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.

My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love,” Madonna wrote. “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

The backtracking was not accepted by Trump supporters who flooded her Instagram post, calling her a “terrorist.” Many expressed support for a Secret Service investigation.

Others compared her claim that the media spun one small sound bite out of context from a larger message within the full speech to what President Trump faced during the election season.

“You want people to listen to you speech in it entirety and not a phrase taken wildly out of context….hmmmmm isn't that what you and your followers have been doing to President Trump all along,” a commenter asked, noting that Trump is been repeatedly subjected to unpleasant soundbites being twisted.

The White House weighed in, pondering the response if similar comments had been made about President Barack Obama.

“Some of the things that were said yesterday, I’m not going to give the person any credit, but one of the actors said that — or one of the singers said she wanted to blow up the White House,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on Fox News Sunday. “I mean, can you imagine saying that about President Obama?”