04:08 GMT +324 January 2017
    Madonna at concert on Palace Square, St Petersburg

    Secret Service Investigating Madonna Over ‘Blowing up the White House’ Comment

    © RIA Novosti. Alexei Danichev
    114420

    Madonna is back-peddling as fast as she can after saying on Saturday that she has thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” at the Women’s March in DC.

    Her comment drew immediate backlash online, and an announcement that the Secret Service would be investigating the situation.

    During her speech, broadcast live on multiple networks, the singer dropped the ‘f-bomb’ four times.

    “I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything,” Madonna told the sea of participants, some wearing pink ‘pussyhats,’ who broke out in massive applause. “'We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, ‘We must love one another or die.’ I choose love. Are you with me?”

    Following the speech, a spokesperson for the Secret Service told the Gateway Pundit that while the agency will be investigating, it will be up to the US Attorney’s Office on whether charges will be filed.

    On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to say that her remarks had been taken out of context.

    Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************

    A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

     

    “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.

    My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love,” Madonna wrote. “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

    US President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, US, November 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    White House Counselor: 'I Don’t See the Point' of Women’s March on Washington
    The backtracking was not accepted by Trump supporters who flooded her Instagram post, calling her a “terrorist.” Many expressed support for a Secret Service investigation.

    Others compared her claim that the media spun one small sound bite out of context from a larger message within the full speech to what President Trump faced during the election season.

    “You want people to listen to you speech in it entirety and not a phrase taken wildly out of context….hmmmmm isn't that what you and your followers have been doing to President Trump all along,” a commenter asked, noting that Trump is been repeatedly subjected to unpleasant soundbites being twisted.

    The White House weighed in, pondering the response if similar comments had been made about President Barack Obama.

    “Some of the things that were said yesterday, I’m not going to give the person any credit, but one of the actors said that — or one of the singers said she wanted to blow up the White House,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on Fox News Sunday. “I mean, can you imagine saying that about President Obama?”

    Women's March, Secret Service, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Madonna, Washington, DC
