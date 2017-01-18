Carter Warns Future Defense Spending Uncertainty Dangerous to US Strategy

"Making indiscriminate cuts is managerially inefficient and therefore wasteful to taxpayers and industry and it’s dangerous for our strategy" Carter told Defense Department personnel.
The budget caps were implemented in an attempt to cut overall government spending by $500 billion in ten years.
Moreover, he had said the Defense Department and other agencies have struggled against the impact of the budget caps for four years.
In his Wednesday farewell address, Carter characterized the defense budget uncertainty due to sequestration as "shameful."
Prior to serving as defense secretary, Carter also served as assistant secretary of defense for international security policy during President Bill Clinton's first term.
