Register
18:06 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York

    Trump's Economic Plans Could Lead to 'Outbreak of Customs Wars' in Future

    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4302

    US President Donald Trump warned German automotive companies that he would impose a border tax of 35% on cars imported to the United States. According to German expert Prof. Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, the warning should be taken seriously.

    BMW announced its plans to build a plant in Mexico, regardless of Donald Trump's warnings and his intention to introduce a border tax for the cars imported from abroad.

    According to the expert, the "BMW can certainly say that it now produces more vehicles in the US than sells. So, the company can take the warning more calmly."

    However, Dudenhöffer believes that in general Trump's warnings should be taken seriously.

    "I believe, however, that Trump threatens the automotive industry in general, as he did with General Motors, Toyota, Ford and other companies," the expert told Sputnik Germany.

    Walmart sued after man is shot dead holding a toy gun.
    © Flickr/ Mike Mozart
    Trump's Jobs Creation Agenda Gains Traction on GM, Walmart Announcements
    Trump's strategy is aimed at building customs borders, protecting domestic industry and relocating production to America. This could be beneficial in a short-term perspective, but prove unsuccessful in the long run, the expert believes.

    Moreover, in Dudenhöffer's opinion, there is a possibility of the outbreak of a so called customs war.

    "We are about to get involved into something like this, which you can clearly see on Trump's example. He cuts all international relations, whether it is a NATO or other formats. Trump acts like a real estate manager, like an investment banker. This is a short-term behavior when one always thinks up to the next deal, the long-term goals are rather in the background," the expert stated.

    "Thus, Trump will, in my estimation, redesign America so that the benefits of international trade will be lost in the long term. In the long run, the US will suffer, but it will have success in the short term. And he will need these successes to satisfy those who elected him," he concluded.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Trump's Plan to Impose Border Tax 'Irresponsible and Counterproductive'
    During the 2016 election Trump promised to bring manufacturing sector jobs back to the United States and focus on improving the domestic economy. One of the pillars of his economic platform is reduction of taxes to give an impetus to economic growth and tackle existing economic problems.

    Trump has also long been an opponent to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), two major deals endorsed by Barack Obama's administration. In particular, he vowed to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal within the first 100 days of his presidency and impose tariffs on products from China.

    Related:

    Moody’s: Trump Business Practices Would Ruin the US Economy
    Poll: Trump Election Pushes Confidence in US Economy to Post-Recession High
    Tags:
    trade, customs, economy, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok