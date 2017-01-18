"I don't want to comment on the possible outcome of the policies by President-elect. Because we do not really know what these policies are going to be. We have very little of detailed information as to what what the plan will be, if there is such thing as a plan," Lagarde said at a session at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.
Trump has also vowed to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal within the first 100 days of his presidency and impose tariffs on products from China.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete That is why he is a successful New York construction $multi-billionaire, businessman and she has just been found guilty in a court of law, for what? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "IMF Head Doubts Trump Has Clear Economic Policies Plan" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Clintonoids have message to damage President elected by American PEOPLE not by their propaganda machine.
anne00marie
marcanhalt
Translation: "How do we stay a step ahead of him if we do not know what he is thinking? And will he cut the budget concerning us, too?"
gavrilo
God Bless Trump.
Nazis can' accept the peoples verdict.