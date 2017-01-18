General Electric Wins $98 Million to Remanufacture US Fighter Jet Engines

© Sputnik/ Alexander Kovalev Four Dutch F-16 Jets Arrive in Lithuania for NATO Air Policing Mission

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — GE’s F110 family of engines power F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft. The first F-15s entered operational service with the US Air Force in 1976, almost 41 years ago, and the first F-16s entered service in 1978.

The contract stipulates that the remanufactured engines are to be delivered by October 30, 2018, the release noted.

