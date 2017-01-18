'Thanks, Obama!' Snowden Reacts to Commuting Sentence for Whistleblower Manning

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – President Barack Obama cut Chelsea Manning's sentence on Tuesday.

Let it be said here in earnest, with good heart: Thanks, Obama. https://t.co/IeumTasRNN — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017

He thanked Manning for everything she had done.

“To all who campaigned for clemency on Manning's behalf these last hard years, thank you. You made this happen,” Snowden added.

Obama’s decision was announced on Tuesday by the White House.

Manning was arrested in May 2010 in Iraq, while serving in the US army. Then-Bradley Manning admitted disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks, concerning deaths among civilians caused by US airstrikes, Guantanamo prisoners and about 250,000 US diplomatic letters.

In August 2013, the whistleblower was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

