01:25 GMT +318 January 2017
    Chelsea Manning

    Obama Commutes Whistleblower Chelsea Manning's Sentence

    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    121659271

    After years of being detained for exposing war crimes committed by US forces that got completely swept under the rug, President Barack Obama will use his final days in office to cut Chelsea Manning's sentence.

    Manning had been sentenced to 35 years for leaking confidential material related to US military operations in the Middle East.

    According to the reduction, Manning will released from US detention on May 17, 2017. 

    Manning had been charged with "wrongful and wanton publication to the internet intelligence belonging to the United States."

    Particularly, Manning nabbed more than 700,000 military files and pages of diplomatic correspondence. The materials were then sent to WikiLeaks for publication. 

    Obama has approached the presidential ability to grant clemency as a policy tool, not to "clean out the barn" as he makes his exit before Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday, a White House staffer told AP. For instance, pardoning non-violent drug offenders serving extraordinarily long sentences was something Obama hoped would spur Congress to take a look at reforming the criminal justice system. Indeed, the US locks up more people than any other nation on earth. America's prison rates are the world's highest at 724 people per 100,000 while the global average is roughly 145 per 100,000. 

    The logo of the website specialised in publishing secret documents WikiLeaks
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    Assange to Agree to US Extradition If Obama Grants Manning Clemency - WikiLeaks

    On August, 21 2013 a court martial slapped Manning with the historically long sentence, the longest prison sentence ever ascribed to someone for leaking documents or footage. The US Army court martial had also charged Manning with five counts of stealing US government records, six counts of "willful communication of information relating to the national defense," one charge of intentionally relaying information in "unlawful possession," one count of exceeding authorized access to a US government computer, one charge of "willful communication of information relating to the national defense obtained by accessing a US government computer," and five cases of failure to the US Army's orders. 

    Social media showered the outgoing US President with messages of thanks, such as "about time" and "bravo."

    Obama could be looking to solidify his legacy in the waning days of his time in the Oval Office and end up on the right side of history, a trend that's surfaced behind a number of the President's decisions and policies.

    ​"Today, the President granted commutation of sentence to 209 individuals and pardons to 64 individuals," the White House announced Tuesday. 

    Meanwhile, Obama also pardoned Oscar Lopez Rivera, a long-time champion of Puerto Rican independence. The case for Lopez Rivera's clemency was backed by US Senator Bernie Sanders, Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Born in Puerto Rico, Lopez Rivera grew up on the west side of Chicago before serving a tour in Vietnam and becoming disenchanted with what he viewed as American imperialism. Lopez Rivera has been in federal prison since 1981 when the courts ruled him guilty of "seditious conspiracy" to overrun the US government due to ties with Fuerzas Armadas de Liberacion Nacional, an armed militia group. 

      teddy j
      ''thank you"' obama..

      now go on and UNDO all the rest of the HIDEOUSNESS that the USA has created and caused.

      close guantanamo, remove ALL usa troops from europe, asia, and everywhere -- recall all SPIES posing as ambassadors and diplomats, ''business reps " and NGO's.

      DECLARE universial health care one payer system -- close down the CIA, NSA, NSA, etc..

      for STARTERS..........
    • Reply
      Gentle Eagle
      Good to hear that!!!
      Leave her alone!!!
      Shutter Guantanamo and stop persecuting Julian Assange!!!
      Correct all your mistakes in 3 days!!!!!
    • Reply
      michael
      a token gesture to minorities possibly, rather than anything to do with Justice. That is obama's legacy - in part.
    • Reply
      cast235
      Trying to end the fir e with a bucket of water? BUT , yes he did something UNAWARE that he was doing wrong. At least that was , what was said then.
      Wonder who will pardon him or all the deaths that happened under his watch. And planting an ILLEGAL gov in Ukraine.
    • Reply
      karlof1
      Too bad this small gesture cannot return to life the hundreds of thousands of those who died as a direct result of Obama and his policies.
